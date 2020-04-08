A driver crashed into a metal fence while allegedly out for a drive because they were bored.

The incident has created more work for emergency services in the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ford Fiesta came off the road while on a non-essential journey in Chelmsford yesterday.

Essex Roads Policing Unit South wrote on Twitter: "Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive!

Chelmsford. Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive ! Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work. Another person breaching the regulations. Please don't please stay home. Driver has been reported.





"Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work.

"Another person breaching the regulations.

"Please don't please stay home.

"Driver has been reported."