A driver crashed into a metal fence while allegedly out for a drive because they were bored. 

The incident has created more work for emergency services in the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ford Fiesta came off the road while on a non-essential journey in Chelmsford yesterday. 

Essex Roads Policing Unit South wrote on Twitter: "Driver of this car was bored so went out for a drive!


"Us and the ambulance crew are both really busy and don't need extra work.

"Another person breaching the regulations.

"Please don't please stay home.

"Driver has been reported."