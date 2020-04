Officers investigating an assault in Chelmsford have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

It was reported a man and a woman were assaulted outside the McDonalds on the High Street at around 3am on March 8.

It’s reported the assault followed an argument with a man outside the restaurant.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information about the incident please call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident 198 of March 8 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.