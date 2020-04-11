As the lockdown continues in the UK - online retailer Amazon has launched an extended three-month free trial for its Music Unlimited service.

This comes after the global online retailer launched three months of freebies for 99p through their Fire for Kids Unlimited Service.

Who can get it?

Unfortunately for existing subscribers of Amazon’s music service, the free trial is only open to new customers.

However users of other Amazon services, such as Fire for Kids, can still benefit from it.

While Amazon Prime members already have instant access to Prime Music as part of their current subscription, this extended offer provides an even more extensive choice of artists and songs.

What does the service provide?

Amazon Music Unlimited offers you unlimited, ad-free access to 60 million songs to stream or download for offline listening.

Additionally, you can stream your favourite playlists in your house by linking your account to any Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, which also provides access to exclusive voice control features.

What happens after three months?

Although you do not pay for the first three months, by signing up to the trial you are subscribing to a monthly service which will begin charging you after the first three months end.

However, at any point during your three month trial period you can choose to cancel the subscription, and you wont pay a penny once the three months are over.

If you choose to continue with the subscription, once your 90 day free trial runs its course, the service will begin to charge you £9.99 per month, or £7.99 per month if you also have an Amazon Prime account.

To get the 90 day free trial you need to sign up before April 30, 2020.

To find out more go to the Amazon website.