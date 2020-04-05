SAINSBURY'S has made new changes to its product limits and restrictions as shoppers head into the weekend.

A number of supermarkets have introduced new measures to ensure there is enough stock for everyone.

But from Sunday, April 5, Sainsbury will lift product restrictions on a number of items - including Easter Eggs.

Writing on the supermarket's website, CEO Mike Coupe said: "From Sunday we will start to remove some limits on the number of certain non-essential products you can buy.

"Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.

"We have removed limits from Easter eggs immediately as we know families often want to buy more than three and we have plenty of these in all stores and online."

He added:"We want to acknowledge that are we are experiencing extremely high demand for certain products currently and as such have introduced some quantity restrictions.

"Customers will be able to buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular products including toilet paper, soap and UHT milk.

"We have been working hard with our suppliers to improve our product availability.

"Most people are now just buying what they need for themselves and their families. This means we now often have stock on the shelves all day and at the end of the day."

What else is Sainsbury's doing?

"We are giving our existing online customers who are vulnerable priority access to online home delivery.

"We are expanding our groceries online and Click & Collect services as quickly as we can. Two weeks ago we had 370,000 online grocery slots available. By the end of next week we will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and Click & Collect and we will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks.

"Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all our supermarkets will dedicate 08.00 to 09.00 to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and their carers.

"NHS and social care workers will be able to shop in our supermarkets for half an hour before they open, from Monday to Saturday. Anyone with NHS ID will be able to shop from 07.30 to 08.00 on these days

"We have introduced a number of measures in store to help keep our customers and colleagues as safe as possible when they shop in our stores.

"These include queuing systems outside of stores to limit the number of customers in stores at any one time, clear markings on the floor plus screens at our checkouts in every supermarket, convenience store and Argos collection point.

"We are also asking everyone to only send one adult per household to our stores."