As the lockdown continues, more than ever we're looking to our televisions to keep us entertained.

In the age of streaming, there is plenty of content for us to consume as we stay inside, and streaming services are adding more and more on a daily basis.

We've rounded up every film coming to the three biggest UK streaming services this April.

This is what film fans have to look forward to over the next few months.

Netflix

Every film coming to Netflix UK in April 2020:

April 1

The Adventures of Tintin

American Beauty

Beerfest

Big Night

Blades of Glory

Dumb and Dumber

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Firewall

Fool’s Gold

From Up on Poppy Hill

Ghost Town

Howl’s Moving Castle

Julian Schanbel: A Private Portrait

Ladies in Black

A Man Apart

A New York Winter’s Tale

Pom Poko

Ponyo

Sethem Aayiram Pon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The Town

Troy

Whisper of the Heart

When Marnie Was There

When the Game Stands Tall

The Wind Rises

April 2

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

April 9

Welcome to Mercy

April 10

Brian Banks

Child’s Play

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

School Life

Tigertail

Time to Hunt

April 11

Code 8

Night Hunter

April 14

A Champion Heart

April 15

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

April 17

Betonrausch​

Earth and Blood​

Legado en los huesos​

Rising High

Sergio

April 22

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

April 24

Extraction​

April 30

Dangerous Lies​

Rich in Love​

Amazon Prime

Here's every film coming to Amazon Prime UK in April 2020:

April 1

The Current War

Showgirls

The Wind That Shakes the Barley

Crash (2004)

Chicken Run

April 2

James and the Giant Peach

The Walking Dead

The Nice Guys

Song of the Sea

Blades of Glory

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Big Game

Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy

April 3

Hustlers

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 17

Selah and the Spades

April 22

21 Bridges

Now TV

Every film coming to Now TV in April 2020. You'll need to purchase a movie pass to enjoy the following:

April 3

Four Kids And It

April 5

Vita and Virginia

April 6

Valley of The Lanterns

April 10

Pokemon Detective Pikachu

April 11

Spider-Man: Far From Home

April 12

Yesterday

April 17

Ma

April 19

Trial By Fire

April 23

A Good Woman is Hard to Find

April 24

Men in Black: International

April 29

Iron Fury