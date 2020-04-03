As the lockdown continues, more than ever we're looking to our televisions to keep us entertained.
In the age of streaming, there is plenty of content for us to consume as we stay inside, and streaming services are adding more and more on a daily basis.
We've rounded up every film coming to the three biggest UK streaming services this April.
This is what film fans have to look forward to over the next few months.
- Netflix
Every film coming to Netflix UK in April 2020:
April 1
The Adventures of Tintin
American Beauty
Beerfest
Big Night
Blades of Glory
Dumb and Dumber
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firewall
Fool’s Gold
From Up on Poppy Hill
Ghost Town
Howl’s Moving Castle
Julian Schanbel: A Private Portrait
Ladies in Black
A Man Apart
A New York Winter’s Tale
Pom Poko
Ponyo
Sethem Aayiram Pon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The Town
Troy
Whisper of the Heart
When Marnie Was There
When the Game Stands Tall
The Wind Rises
April 2
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem
Money Heist: The Phenomenon
April 9
Welcome to Mercy
April 10
Brian Banks
Child’s Play
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
School Life
Tigertail
Time to Hunt
April 11
Code 8
Night Hunter
April 14
A Champion Heart
April 15
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
April 17
Betonrausch
Earth and Blood
Legado en los huesos
Rising High
Sergio
April 22
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
April 24
Extraction
April 30
Dangerous Lies
Rich in Love
- Amazon Prime
Here's every film coming to Amazon Prime UK in April 2020:
April 1
The Current War
Showgirls
The Wind That Shakes the Barley
Crash (2004)
Chicken Run
April 2
James and the Giant Peach
The Walking Dead
The Nice Guys
Song of the Sea
Blades of Glory
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Big Game
Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy
April 3
Hustlers
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 17
Selah and the Spades
April 22
21 Bridges
- Now TV
Every film coming to Now TV in April 2020. You'll need to purchase a movie pass to enjoy the following:
April 3
Four Kids And It
April 5
Vita and Virginia
April 6
Valley of The Lanterns
April 10
Pokemon Detective Pikachu
April 11
Spider-Man: Far From Home
April 12
Yesterday
April 17
Ma
April 19
Trial By Fire
April 23
A Good Woman is Hard to Find
April 24
Men in Black: International
April 29
Iron Fury
Comments are closed on this article.