A MAN has been arrested after police stopped a drug deal taking place.

Officers from the Essex Police Operational Support Group were carrying out stop checks in Southend on Wednesday.

The vehicle drove towards the unit and took a last minute turn to avoid them, hitting a kerb in the process.

A man was later found hiding in a car park nearby.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and drug driving.

An OSG spokesman said: "Collecting drugs is not essential travel FYI."