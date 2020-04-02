More than £13 billion of historic NHS debt will be written off to place trusts in a "stronger position" to respond to the coronavirus crisis, Matt Hancock has announced.

The Health Secretary, speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, said he had made £300 million available for community pharmacies and that he wanted to make sure "every part" of the health and care system is supported.

He added: "Today, to help NHS trusts to deliver what's needed without worrying about past finances, I can announce that I'm writing off £13.4 billion of historic NHS debt.

"This landmark step will not only put the NHS in a stronger position to be able to respond to this global coronavirus pandemic, but it will ensure that our NHS has stronger foundations for the future too."