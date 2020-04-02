McDonald's have addressed online rumours that the fast-food chain are set to reopen 'within days'.

The company closed its doors to customers across the UK and Ireland at 7pm on Monday, March 23 - moments before an initial three-week lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Since then, various rumours have popped up on Facebook and Twitter to suggest the chain would be reopening soon - including many using the opening as an April Fool's day prank.

However, in a statement on their Facebook and Twitter pages on Wednesday night (April 1), a spokesman from McDonald's UK said: "Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight.

"It’s fake, we are not reopening next week and any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly…"

Lots of people getting in touch about a certain post circulating tonight. It’s fake, we are not reopening next week and any official announcements would come from this page and would spell the brand name correctly… — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 1, 2020

Like other food and retail chains - McDonald's remains closed 'indefinitely' following Government advice to stay at home, protect the NHS, and save lives.

Earlier this week, new advertisements were published by the Government to remind people they must stay indoors, and only leave to buy food and medicine, or go to work 'if they have to'.

Anyone can spread #coronavirus.



Stop the spread. Stay at home.#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/SlCmVfiQGU — GOV UK (@GOVUK) March 30, 2020

