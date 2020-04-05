THE priciest dogs in Britain have been revealed with some breeds setting their owners back a staggering £2,000.

Out of more than 40 of the UKs most expensive pups, the English Bulldog, Chow Chow and Pomeranian breeds have proved to be the priciest.

Research carried out by TheMoneyPig - who looked at the average costs to buy Britains popular breeds - revealed costs between £290 and £2,250.

It found 'fashionable' breeds, such as the Dachshund, Cockapoo and English Bulldog puppies costed around £1,120 and £2,250.

Meanwhile, Patterdale, Japanese Akita and Whippets were among the cheapest with costs between £290 and the £700 mark.

Classic breeds such as the Cocker Spaniel, Shih Tzu and Border Collies were more in line with the average at between £600 and £700 each.

'Adopting is often cheaper'

A spokesperson for TheMoneyPig said: "Adopting is often a lot cheaper too, so you’ll be rescuing an adorable pup whilst saving yourself cash that can be used for dog treats and care in the long run.

“These numbers prove the price dog loving Brits are prepared to pay to introduce a four legged friend to their home.

“Some of these figures are steep enough, but don’t forget you’ll have to add the cost of food, toys and beds to the cost too.

“Because we worked out an average price, some puppies cost much more or less than the number we recorded – because of certain colourings, genetics or KC registration for example – but each breed was more or less priced in this region.

“Of course, if you’re considering bringing a dog into the family, this shouldn’t be a frivolous decision as they require a lot of care and upkeep, and there are plenty of costs involved beyond bringing the animal home for the first time.

“From the ongoing cost of feeding your puppy – something you should particularly take into account if you’re bringing home one of the bigger breeds – to vet visits and insurance premiums, owning a dog isn’t cheap.

“It’s also worth adding that if you’ve done the calculations and can afford and are ready to bring a new canine companion home, check your local rescue centres, where there are hundreds of puppies and dogs waiting for their forever homes."

Here's the puppies in Britain on average: