ESSEX coronavirus cases have risen by 100 in the past 24 hours.

As of 9am this morning, there are 380 cases in the the Essex County Council area, up from 301, along with a further 39 positive cases in Southend, up from 31, and 54 in Thurrock, up from 41.

This means the total amount of cases in all of Essex stands at 473, a 100 case rise from 373 cases yesterday.

The news comes as a further 14 people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus in Essex.

A further 367 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died in England in the past 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in England to 1,651.