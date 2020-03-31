A MANHUNT has been launched after respirators were stolen in broad daylight.

Essex Police are trying to trace two men driving away from the scene of the theft of the hospital equipment.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing for information following a theft on Friday at around 2.50pm.

"Boxes containing respirators were taken from outside a property in Hollyfield in Harlow where they were waiting to be collected by a courier.

"Two men in a black car were seen driving away."

Anyone with information or CCTV in the area a vehicle of this description in the area is asked to call Harlow Local Policing team on 101 quoting crime reference 42/46908/20.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.