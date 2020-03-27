Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed he has coronavirus.
The PM tweeted on Friday morning to issue a statement.
It read: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
"Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives"
