A GP has died from suspected coronavirus symptoms.

Dr Habib Zaidi, 76, who worked at the Eastwood Group Practice in Leigh, died at Southend Hospital on Wednesday, with symptoms which closely match with those of the COVID-19 virus.

Last night, Southend Council revealed two people had died from coronavirus in the borough.

He passed away within 24 hours of being taken into intensive care.

He would be the first doctor in the UK to die after contracting COVID-19, if test results come back positive.

The family of Dr Zaidi, who worked as a GP in Leigh for 45 years, have spoken of their heartache and said there is 'little doubt' his death was caused by coronavirus.

Dr Sarah Zaidi, his daughter, who is also a GP, stated that her dad had been showing coronavirus symptoms and had been self-isolating.

She said: "For that to be the thing that took him is too much to bear. It is reflective of his sacrifice. He had a vocational attitude to service.

"He was treated as a definitive case.

"There is little clinical doubt it is coronavirus, the test result is academic.

"We can't mourn in the normal way.

"We can't have a normal funeral.

"He left a gaping hole in our hearts, but a loss that is also felt within the community that he devoted almost his entire life to.

"We are praying for the safety of everyone right now."

Dr Habib Zaidi was a managing partner of the Leigh surgery with his wife Dr Talat Zaidi, and all four of their children work in the medical profession.