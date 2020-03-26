Toilet roll thieves have been brought to justice, being given unpaid work, fines and costs of £125.

Johnnie Scamp, Thomas Simonds, and James Scamp were arrested within 30 minutes of a call into Essex Police relating to a burglary at a building site in Hatfield Peverel.

A large quantity of hand sanitiser and toilet rolls, along with a laptop, and microwave were taken from the site in Bury Lane on Friday March 20.

At Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday March 23 all three pleaded guilty to burglary.

Johnnie Scamp, 29, of Love Lane, Aveley, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, while 41 year-old James Scamp, of Comet Close, Purfleet, and Simmonds, 37, of Broxburn Drive, South Ockendon, were told to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.

The trio have all also been told to pay fines and costs of £125.

Investigating officer PC Brian Sargent said: “Officers responded really quickly to reports of suspicious activity at the building sit and were able to detain these three men shortly after the offence had taken place.

“This swift response just highlights that we’re still out around the county, protecting and serving Essex.

“Our priorities haven’t changed: we’re still catching criminals and keeping you safe”