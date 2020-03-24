SHOPS selling 'non-essential' items will be forced to shut from today under new government lockdown rules.
The shutters will be down on many business as strict measures on movement come into force.
All businesses classed as 'non-essential' have been ordered to close for at least three weeks - but there are some exceptions.
Which shops could still be open?
According to the government's, these types of trade will be able to continue operating:
- Restaurants - for delivery and takeaway ONLY
- Cafés or canteens at hospitals, care homes or schools
- Prison and military canteens
- Hotels, hostels and caravan sites - only for guests using them as a primary home, or guests who are key workers
- Food or drink providers to the homeless
- Supermarkets and other food shops
- Health shops
- Pharmacies - including non-dispensing pharmacies
- Petrol stations
- Bike shops
- Hardware shops
- Laundrettes and dry cleaners
- Garages
- Car rentals
- Pet shops
- Newsagents and corner shop convenience stories
- Post Offices
- Banks
- Market stalls which offer essential items, such as grocery and food
- Food banks
- Places of worship - but only for solitary prayer and for funerals
You can see the full list and more details on the gov.uk
The lockdown came into force last night and will remain in place for at least three weeks.
Aside from the exceptions, these businesses should now be closed
- Restaurants
- Cafes, including workplace canteens
- Pubs, bars and nightclubs
- All other retail
- Hair, beauty and nail salons, including piercing and tattoo parlours
- Massage parlours
- Outdoor and indoor markets
- Auction houses
- Car showrooms
- Hotels, hostels, BnBs, campsites, caravans and boarding houses for commercial use
- Libraries, community centres, youth centres
- Places of worship for services
- Cinemas, theatres and concert halls
- Museums and galleries
- Bingo halls, casinos and betting shops
- Spas and skating rinks
- Fitness studios, gyms, swimming pools or other indoor leisure centres
- Arcades, bowling alleys, soft play centres and similar
- Enclosed spaces in parks, including playgrounds, sports courts and pitches, and outdoor gyms or similar
