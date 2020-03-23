Several big chains have taken the decision to close all of their branches across the UK 'until further notice'.

The move comes just days after many restaurants and food outlets sealed off seating areas and switched to a takeout option.

However, following a review over the weekend, retail bosses have moved to close their respetive chains indefinitely after calls by the Government for people to 'social distance' and stay at least two metres apart went ignored.

So far, more than 5,000 people are confirmed to have the coronavirus in the UK - while about 300 people have died from Covid-19. Both figures, which were correct as of Sunday, March 22, are contining to rise.

Here's a round-up of the chains that have closed:

McDonalds

All McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland will close by 7pm on Monday (March 23) to protect the safety of its employees and customers, the company said.

The fast-food company, which has 135,000 employees in the UK and Ireland, said it has taken the “difficult decision” in a statement posted to Twitter – adding that stores will close by that time on Monday “at the latest”.

CLOSED: Nando's have closed their branches across the UK. Picture: Newsquest

Nando’s

A spokesman from Nando's said: "The safety and security of our customers and team is always our top priority and with this in mind we have taken the decision to temporarily close all of our restaurants across the UK and Ireland during the course of today, March 22, to help limit the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

"Eat in, takeaway and delivery for customers will all stop until further notice and our remaining food will be given away to those who need it most across the community. ​

"We look forward to firing up the grills again and serving you some PERi-PERi as soon as possible, but in the meantime stay home, help those in need and we’ll see you soon."​

Costa Coffee

In a statement, Jill McDonald, CEO of Costa Coffee said: "At Costa Coffee our number one priority is the safety of our store teams and customers. As the need to support social distancing increases, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores from this evening, Monday, March 23.

"We will do our best to keep Costa stores open in hospitals where we will continue to provide free takeaway coffee for the next two weeks to the NHS workers who are at the forefront of this crisis.

"Wherever possible, we will also keep our Costa Express machines available to serve you a great cup of coffee.

"Our baristas are the heart of our business. During these unprecedented times, we are extremely grateful for the service they have continued to deliver to our customers.

As previously communicated, we will be paying all our store team members, whose store has closed, their full average weekly pay over eight weeks.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank our store teams, who during a lot of uncertainty over the past few weeks have continued to provide a warm and welcoming environment, and great service to our loyal customers.

"To our customers, thank you for your ongoing support – we know these are difficult and unsettling times and through our community work we hope to be able to continue serving you, and your friends and families in some way.

"I will continue to be in touch over the coming weeks and look forward to welcoming you back into our stores soon.

"Thank you and take care."

SHUT: All Starbucks stores in the UK have closed. Picture: Pixabay

Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks closed all stores in the UK on March 20, adding they will continue to monitor the situation.

Waterstones ​

In a statement to customers on their website, Waterstones said: "To help prevent spread of the Coronavirus, and to protect the wellbeing of our customers and staff, sadly Waterstones will temporarily close its doors by the close of trade Monday, March 23 until further notice."

Card Factory

​In a message to customers, Card Factory said: "Thank you for your continued loyalty and support, even during these uncertain times.

"Our thoughts go out to all of you who have been affected by this unprecedented situation.

"With the safety of our customers and colleagues as our top priority, we will be closing ALL stores from close of business today (March 23) until we are confident it’s safe to re-open.

"Our website, Cardfactory.co.uk, will remain open and available for all customers to order cards and our in-store ranges.

"We are working quickly to ensure we can continue to serve all our customers over the coming weeks.

"Please do continue to look after your own health as well as that of friends, neighbours, families and loved ones at this incredibly uncertain time."

Subway

​Colin Hughes, country director of Subway UK and Ireland, said: "At Subway, we’ve been doing all we can to support the efforts to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, and I’d like to thank our loyal guests, Franchise Owners, their Sandwich Artists™ and all employees who have supported the brand through this unprecedented situation.

"Today (March 23), we’re taking one more step, a step we believe is the right one.

"We have taken the decision to authorise our Franchise Owners to close all their stores in the UK and Ireland, from 5pm today, Monday, March 23.

"We took this decision as we want to continue doing everything in our power to keep people safe.

"We believe closing the stores is the right thing to do. By supporting social distancing, we can help protect not just our loyal guests, dedicated Franchise Owners and Sandwich Artists™, but the wider communities they serve.

"Locally, over today and tomorrow, Franchise Owners will be using up their fresh ingredients to donate Subs to local community groups and emergency workers, wherever possible.

"We’ll be back with you as soon as we can. Be kind and stay safe."

Primark

The retail chain has closed all of its 189 stores in the UK 'until further notice'.

Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark said: "All of our thoughts are currently focussed on the COVID-19 situation as it develops, and we want to reassure you that the health and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers is our top priority.

"We have been doing everything we can to ensure our teams are supported, as well as maintaining the highest standards of hygiene across our business.

'We are following advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as local and national government and health authorities and have closed our stores in the UK until further notice. We’re committed to supporting our colleagues in these affected stores.

"Primark has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt. We thank all our employees, customers, suppliers and partners for their continued support.

"As this situation is rapidly evolving, we will regularly update our store pages and our social media channels.

"We love nothing more than welcoming you into your local Primark store and will miss seeing you while our stores are closed. Please keep in touch, we would love to hear from you via our social channels. We hope to share some kindness and joy with you during this uncertain time.

"In the meantime we’d like to extend our best wishes and thoughts to you and your loved ones all during this difficult time."

CLOSED: Pizza Express have shut all their restaurants and suspended all deliveries. Picture: PA Wire

Pizza Express

A spokesman on behalf of the restaurant chain said: "We’ll get through this. Together.

"Something we truly believe as we look to make some changes to the pizzeria you know and love...

"In line with government advice, ALL our UK pizzerias will temporarily close to our dine-in customers from this evening (March 20).

"We thank the hardworking teams in supermarkets who help to get our pizzas on their shelves and we have increased production of our retail range so you can still pick up our pizza and dough balls to make staying in a little more tasty.

"We have always prided ourselves on being a sociable pizzeria. So even whilst our doors remain shut, we promise to continue to look for ways to bring people together virtually and enjoy a slice with us. Stay tuned.

"Finally, we are proud of our wonderful team and loyal customers who have reacted to these challenging times with such resilience. We’ll continue to do all we can to support our customers, teams and communities as the situation evolves. We’ll get through this. Together."

CLOSED: Pret A Manger. Picture: PA Wire

Pret A Manger

Pret closed all of their UK shops temporarily on March 21.

TGI Fridays

Robert B Cook, CEO of TGI Fridays said: "As the safety and welfare of our guests and teams is our number one priority and following the recent UK government advice to practice social distancing, we have now made the decision to temporarily close all our restaurants from 9pm on March 20. This decisive action is to protect our guests, our teams, our communities and our business.

Thanks to you for your continued loyal custom, we are a strong, healthy and growing business and look forward to opening our doors and welcoming you back to Fridays in the near future.

"Our teams will be tirelessly working to close our restaurants down in a safe manner whilst complying with our internal COVID-19 contingency plan which includes increased control measures across the board. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our teams for their continued professional and hardworking approach.

"They have come together in extremely difficult circumstances in a way that makes us all tremendously proud to be a part of the Fridays family.

'We will ensure that any stock we can safely distribute will be donated to support our local communities or shared amongst the team, and we will continue to look for ways in which we can help those in need.

"We’ve been working hard on some exciting new developments for you, including new food and drinks menus and the return of some classic cocktails.

"Unfortunately, the launch will now have to be delayed, but we can’t wait to invite you to try it when we open our doors again.

'Myself and the entire team are going to bring Fridays back stronger than ever before."

Bill’s

A spokesman from the restaurant chain said: "It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that due to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the advice from our government and the World Health Organisation, we are left with no option but to close Bill’s Restaurants as of 7pm on Thursday, March 19 until further notice.

"This extraordinary measure has been taken in the interest of both employee and guest safety which are of utmost importance to us.

"During this time, we will continue to communicate via social media, our website and via our newsletter.

"We look forward to reopening, when we are able, and to welcoming you back to the restaurant. May we take this opportunity to thank you for the fantastic support and loyalty you have shown to us during this unprecedented time."

Patisserie Valerie

The company announced on Sunday that all cafe's and online services would cease 'temporarily' as of Monday, March 23.

Other chains that have closed their doors include:

Frankie & Benny's

ASK Italian

Zizzi

Prezzo

Carluccio's

Harvester

Giraffe Restaurants

Coast to Coast

