Disney+ has launched in the UK, with a plethora of popular shows available to stream.

We've put together everything you need to know.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service for TV shows and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and much more.

When will it come to the UK?

Disney+ has finally come to the UK this week.

The service launched in the US almost five months ago, and is also already available in Canada, Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

How much will Disney+ cost?

A Disney+ subscription will cost £5.99 per month in the UK. An annual subscription will cost £59.99 per year, saving customers £11.89 per year.

At launch, the service will offer a free seven-day trial to new subscribers.

What shows will be available to watch?

There will be a huge back-catalogue of Disney films, with a wide variety of popular family favourites available to watch.

There will also be around 200 Disney series available to watch, not including assorted Marvel and Star Wars spinoffs.

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons will also be available to watch, with both Sky and Disney+ confirming that The Simpsons will be available on Disney+ UK.

Although The Simpsons will remain on Sky, "co-exclusively" for any new seasons, its back catalogue will be shared with Disney+ UK.

Films suitable for all the family, including The Sound of Music, Mrs Doubtfire and Avatar will also be available to watch on Disney+.

Subscribers will also have access to films including Up, The Lion King, Monsters Inc, and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Similarly to Netflix, Disney+ is also producing exclusive films and TV shows.

There will also be a large library of National Geographic documentaries available on the service, so all the family can enjoy educational programmes too.

How can I watch Disney+?

Those who have subscribed to Disney+ will be able to stream all content through the Disney+ app (compatible on Android and iOS, including tablets), most smart TVs, Roku, and Chromecast.

It’s also available on gaming consoles (including PS4 and Xbox), with the exception of the Nintendo Switch, which is not compatible with streaming services.

You can also download the Disney+ app on most Android and Apple devices, alongside on your Smart TV or stick, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If you have an Android phone or tablet you can download the app via Google’s Play Store, and if you have an Apple iPhone or iPad you can find the app on the App Store.

You can also get the Disney+ app on your smart TV, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Can I access Disney+ through my Sky Q box?

Disney+ UK has signed an exclusive deal to sell the streaming service through Sky Q set-top boxes, but it is unlikely that there will not be much from Disney on Netflix anymore, as Disney has already decided against renewing its deal with its now rival streaming service.

Disney already currently has a subscription service named DisneyLife, which charges £4.99 per month for access to Disney movies.

However, Disney has now confirmed plans to rebrand DisneyLife into Disney+ when the new service launches.

Those who currently subscribe to DisneyLife have been told that the company will communicate more information about how to transition subscriptions to Disney+ soon.