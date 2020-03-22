THREE men have been charged after toilet rolls, hand sanitizer and other items were stolen.

A large quantity of hand sanitiser and toilet rolls, along with a petrol generator, laptop and microwave, were stolen from a building site in Bury Lane, Hatfield Peverel on Friday night.

Three men from Thurrock have since been charged and are due to appear in court.

Johnnie Scamp, 29, of Love Lane, Aveley; Thomas Simmonds, 37, of Broxburn Drive, of Broxburn Drive, South Ockendon; and James Scamp, 41, of Comet Close, Purfleet, are due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.