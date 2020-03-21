A KNIFE wielding thug has been jailed for more than eight years for stabbing two men in a crazed attack.

Harry Peirson, 19, carried out his attack along with David O'Brien in August last year, with cinema staff calling the police.

At around 11.20pm on August 8, Peirson stabbed two men following an altercation near to the bridge close to Odeon Cinema, Chelmsford.

One of the men was stabbed twice in the back, once in the elbow and once in the armpit and the other received a single stab wound to the back.

During the attack Perison cut his own hand before both men managed to run off.

Police were called that night by quick thinking Odeon staff and the two victims were taken to hospital.

Peirson calmly walked off with his accomplice O’Brien, 20, of Baker Street, Chelmsford, and police believe the knife was then thrown into water.

O’Brien received six weeks for assault by beating at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 13, 2019.

CCTV revealed Peirson and O’Brien were involved into an altercation with one of the victims earlier that day.

Police also discovered that after the stabbing, Peirson went home to get changed before leaving in new clothing.

He was arrested at his home and O’Brien was located after police released CCTV footage on social media.

Peirson, of New Writtle Street, Chelmsford,was jailed for two counts of wounding with intent at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

One count of possession of a knife will lie on file and Peirson will serve his time in a young offender’s institution.

DC Harriet Ware, of Chelmsford CID, said: "Peirson and O’Brien were seen on CCTV earlier that day stopping one of the victims on his bike.

“This same man was approached once again with his friend before they were both attacked.

“One of them suffered multiple stab injuries resulting in a punctured lung.

"He will require surgery to correct the damage to his elbow and can no longer move the fingers in one of his hands.

“The other man had to receive multiple stitches for his wound.

“I want to thank both men for supporting our investigation, I hope Peirson’s prison sentence is some form of justice to them.

"I would like to also thank the workers in Odeon that night after they acted quickly to help two men with serious knife injuries.”