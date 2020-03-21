DOZENS of stolen toilet roll have been recovered by police.
Essex Police's Operational Support Group was made aware of a burglarly in the county yesterday.
They located the van in question within the hour of it being reported.
In the back, they discovered a huge stash of toilet rolls, kitchen roll and a microwave.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police officers always get a massive sense of satisfaction when we catch burglars... however we never expected to find this stolen loot in the boot.— Essex OSG (@EssexOSG) March 20, 2020
🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻
Stolen items recovered and 3 arrested all within an hour of it being reported 👍🏻 #ThatsHowWeRoll 🧻 pic.twitter.com/zeqY9CNEbN
Comments are closed on this article.