FAST food giants McDonald's are offering free drinks to staff in the NHS and emergency services.

From today, the restaurants across the country will be going drive-thru and delivery only in a bid to tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

However, following their announcement yesterday, the chain have made an extra gesture of goodwill to all those at the frontline of the battle.

A spokesman said: "Whilst it is safe to remain open, we want to do what we can to support those services working tirelessly to keep us all safe and well.

"From this week, in all UK restaurants we are offering all emergency services personnel, health and social care workers free drinks, on sight of their work pass.

"It is a small token of our appreciation for everything that these services are doing and we will continue to keep this under review as government and health authority guidance develops."