RESIDENTS of south Essex have been left stranded across Europe due to flight restrictions.

As the coronavirus issue continues across the UK and mainland Europe, many airlines have been suspending and cancelling flights.

The UK Foreign Office advised against all but essential international travel for British citizens.

Basildon resident Jonty Edmondson flew out to Larnaca, North Cyprus, on March 4, but later found out a passenger on his flight tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stranded - Jonty Edmondson

Speaking to the Echo, the 20-year-old said: “I’ve been in Cyprus since March 4 and was due to fly back Thursday.

“I have been in self isolation for the past few days as I found out by a local paper that my flight into Larnaca contained a passenger with Coronavirus. So I can’t leave the house here.

“I received a text from the airline saying that flight has been cancelled and to rebook the flight.

“But now there has been a travel ban so that’s impossible.”

He added: “I have been trying to contact the UK Foreign Office but was on hold for an hour, which says to me they don’t have the resources available.

“When I got through, the line cut off so I didn’t get to speak to anyone.

“I flew from London Luton and am self-isolating in an apartment.

“The feeling is pretty tense among travellers out here.

“All the shops and cafes are shut. Only thing open is supermarkets.”

The Echo contacted the UK Foreign Office for a statement on Mr Edmondson’s situation, and in response the office requested his contact details.

Mr Edmondson later confirmed the office had been in touch with him and was working to try and get him a flight back to the UK.

Meanwhile, sisters Emily Huff, 32 and Emma Mann, 49, flew from Stansted to Poznan, Poland on March 9 on a pre-planned holiday, having checked the situation beforehand to ensure it was safe to travel.

The Basildon pair were due to fly back with Ryanair on Sunday, however the airline has cancelled the flight.

Ms Huff said: “We have tried calling them on numerous numbers, Facebook messenger and live chat. We have received no response on any of these.

“We just want to go home. We went to the airport and their only advice was for us to find some accommodation. We are currently checked into a hostel and are living on the bare minimum until payday. [The problem is] all the expense we had not budgeted for on our week-long holiday.

“We are having to wash our clothes in the sink of the hostel room.”

Ms Huff said the sisters have tried to contact the UK Foreign Office and the British Embassy in Poland but so far have not managed to get through.

She added: “We completely understand the lockdown and closed borders, this is not the issue. It is the complete lack of acknowledgement and contact with Ryanair that we find disgusting.”

The Echo contacted Ryanair for comment regarding the sisters’ situation but received an automated reply stating that due to the volume of customer communications because of Covid-19 they would not be able to respond.

A Foreign Office spokesman said officials are in close contact with travel providers and “international partners”.