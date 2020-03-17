CINEMAS around the UK will close from today following government guidance on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cinema UK, the association that represents the industry, posted a statement confirming the news this morning.

They said: "Mindful of the latest scientific advice from the Government, the coming days will see the closure of most UK cinema sites.

"The priority now is to ensure that thousands working in the sector are helped during an exceptionally challenging period for them, and that UK cinema venues are supported during what for many represents an unprecedented challenge to their existence."

In a separate statement, Odeon, the biggest chain in the UK with 120 locations, said: "Following government guidance Odeon cinemas are closed until further notice.

"If you have pre-booked tickets online, these will be refunded automatically.

"For any specific questions, please contact our Guest Services Centre."

There are Odeon cinemas in Southend, Chelmsford and Colchester in Essex.

Cineworld has sites in Basildon and Braintree.