A MAN has been arrested for attempted murder after a crash in Aveley.

A man in his 50s was left with serious injuries following the crash in Purfleet Road at 1.40am on Sunday February 23.

A 30-year-old man was detained in Church Crescent, South Ockendon, in the early hours of this morning in connection with the crash on suspicion of attempted murder.

He remains in custody for questioning.