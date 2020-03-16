A hospital trust has confirmed the death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust released a statement saying the patient was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Her family have been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time.

“The trust, DHSC, NHS England and NHS Improvement will not be giving out any further information about this patient.

“We would ask that you respect the wishes of the family, and the interests of staff at the hospital to avoid any disruption to operational services.”