A MAN from Birmingham has become the latest to be charged in connection with the 39 deaths in a Grays lorry.

Valentin Calota, 37, of Cossington Road, will appear at Basildon Magistrates’ Court today, Monday March 16 in connection with the discovery of the bodies of Vietnamese nationals in Waterglade Industrial Park, Grays on October 23 last year.

He has been charged with conspiring to do an act to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law by a non-EU person between May 1, 2018 and October 24, 2019.

Maurice Robinson, 25, from Northern Ireland, who was the driver of the lorry, has already admitted being part of a smuggling ring which tried to get a group of men, women and children into the UK illegally.

Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, of Hobart Road, Tilbury, has been charged with an immigration offence said to have taken place between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019 in connection with the discovery.

Gheorghe Nica, 43, of Mimosa Close, in Langdon Hills was detained at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday, January 29.

Nica was held under a European Arrest Warrant, which had been successfully applied for by Essex Police and the Crown Prosecution Service.

He is set to appear at the Old Bailey in London today.

He is charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and one count of conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Rayleigh’s Major Crime Team on 101, or submit information, including videos and photos, through the public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020119P15-PO1.