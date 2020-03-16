CHOCOLATE fans will be rejoicing after a beloved independent chocolate shop confirmed it will be back in town for Easter.

Minerva has re-opened on the High Street following a successful foray back in Colchester at Christmas.

The family-run business, owned by Alan and Madeleine Edwards, closed its shop in Eld Lane, Colchester, in 2018 after decades in the town due to declining sales and difficult retail conditions.

However, following a flurry of calls from shoppers who sorely missed them, the team decided to offer a pop-up service.

The shop is based in the former currency exchange shop underneath the Red Lion Hotel and will be serving customers until the Saturday of the Easter weekend.

Sweet-toothed Colcestrians will be able to snap up handmade chocolate eggs, chocolate animals and sweets.

Mr Edwards said: “Christmas was a huge success. All the staff we had let go the year before came back and worked over the period.

“It went so well we were asked if we would open again at Easter.

“We have a large selection of handmade eggs and Easter animals like rabbits and lambs and much more, you name it we have got it.

“All the eggs are beautifully wrapped there are no cardboard boxes.

“Our pricing ranges from 99p to £75 so there is something for everyone’s budget.”

Mr Edwards said customers returned to the shop time and time again.

“Our chocolates are top quality and they are all handmade,” he said.

“Everyone knows our chocolate.”

Although plans are not certain, Mr Edwards said the shop could return again at Christmas if the next few weeks are a success.

Mr Edwards said the shop would be decked out in Easter-themed decorations and would look like a farmyard.

The shop will also be offering gifts for Mother’s Day including chocolate shoes, boxes made of chocolate and chocolate selections.

White chocolate dipped strawberries will be available every weekend.

Minerva will be open between 10am and 5pm up until Saturday, April 11.

For more information, visit Facebook and search Minerva Chocolates.