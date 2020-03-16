A SCHOOL stalwart, who helps to shape the futures of promising students said she is “chuffed to bits” after receiving nationwide recognition.

Sue Green, 55, from West Mersea, is a careers adviser and careers leader at Thomas, Lord Audley School in Colchester.

She has been at the school for 14 years and since 2013 has worked closely with hundreds of students assisting them with their next steps.

“Some students know what they want to go and do while others don’t,” said Mrs Green.

“So we have to look at their likes and dislikes and to see what they want to do.

“I help them understand their options and choices going forward so students have an idea of where they want to go.

“It is important to make sure they all know all the different pathways.”

She added: “My job is varied but I absolutely love it.”

As well as offering guidance, Mrs Green and her team also adopt a more hands-on approach.

In a bid to help pupils navigate the nerve-wracking process of trying to land a job or a place on a highly competitive university course, they hold workshops to improve interviews skills.

Mrs Green herself also goes as far as attending interviews with the students in order to provide support.

She also arranges external visitors from several organisations to go into the school and speak with students could be their future employees.

Students are also given opportunities to perfect writing a CV and learn how to impress potential recruiters.

She said: “It means they have more a successful chance of transitioning to life after school.

“It is my responsibility to give students a better understanding with a more meaningful encounter.

“Interviews are often really scary, so sometimes I accompany them.

“The things we do in school also help the students in the future because they can draw on their experiences.

“It is so important students have careers advice in schools and it is a lovely feeling when you know a student has then gone on to their achieve goal.”

Mrs Green operates an open-door policy so students can always go to her for advice regarding life after school.

Her desire to go above and beyond for the sake of her students has now been celebrated on a national level by the Careers Champion Awards.

After being nominated by Tracey Laney, a fellow careers advisor at the Stanway School, Mrs Green was entered into a public vote.

“I was chuffed to bits to have been nominated,” she said. “It was a huge surprise and I was shocked.

“I was incredibly proud and really pleased that I had been selected. It is recognition of the hard work you put in with the students.”

With the hope of putting Mrs Green is a position to take home the top prize, the school’s headteacher Helena Boast sent an email around to staff in a bid to secure their votes.

After a couple of weeks of voting, the dedicated careers advisor found out she was one of the final three candidates.

She attended a glitzy ceremony in London where the nominees gathered and the winner was announced.

Despite getting 33 per cent of the final vote, Mrs Green was announced as the runner-up, which left her just as happy as taking the top spot.

“It was a really nice evening and it was nice to be in a beautiful building,” she said.

“To be selected for the final three and then be the runner-up is amazing.

“You don’t do what you do for recognition, but it is a bonus.

“I do feel really proud.”