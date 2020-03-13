Drivers are being warned of a major weekend road closure.

The A13 will be closed between the A128 for Orsett Cock roundabout and the A1014 for Stanford-le-Hope from 9pm last night until 5am Monday.

Thurrock Council is directing traffic to use alternative routes including the A130, A127 and M25.

The closure is part of the work to widen the A13 from two to three lanes.

When complete, the widened section will join with the existing three-lane section of the A13, west of the A128, providing a continuous three-lane road in both directions.

Mark Coxshall, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “The A13 widening is part of £20billion planned investment in jobs, homes and infrastructure. The road is currently operating over capacity, with 77,000 vehicles using this section of road on a daily basis, not acting to alleviate this is not an option.”