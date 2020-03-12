Five Albanian stowaways were discovered on a ship at a busy port, it has now been confirmed.

Police were called to Tilbury Port off St Andrew's Road with reports of the incident in the early hours of March 8.

A home office spokesman said: "Border Force were contacted by Port of Tilbury Police shortly after 3.30am on 8 March in relation to five people believed to have stowed away on a vessel that had arrived from Bilbao.

"The men presented themselves as Albanian nationals and their cases are being dealt with in line with the immigration rules."

Officers took to Twitter to share about the incident.