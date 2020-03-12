SCHOOLS in Essex will remain open despite growing concerns over Coronavirus, according to Essex County Council.

Earlier today it had been reported that schools across the country could be closed for a month.

Teachers were said to be being told to prepare special kits for students so they could continue to learn while at home.

It was even suggested that the Easter half-term would be brought forward, so deep cleans could take place within the school buildings.

But Essex County Council has now said this is not the case and schools will continue to be open as normal.

A spokesman for the council said: "There are currently no plans to shut schools in Essex because of the virus and we have not yet been advised to do so.

"We are following advice from the Government and the schools will continue to run as usual for the time being."

In Essex there has currently been seven confirmed cases of Coronavirus.