Scientists have confirmed just how long it takes for symptoms of the coronavirus to develop in infected people.

The team of US-based immunologists studied more than a hundred cases of Covid-19 in order to give a better estimate of its incubation period in humans.

Their report, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, found that, on average, it takes around five days for symptoms of Covid-19 to develop.

They also found that 97 per cent of all people who get the virus will develop symptoms within 11 days after they were first infected.

The report said that the current government advice, which tells people suspected of having the disease to self-isolate for 14 days, is “well supported by the evidence”, and that “the estimates presented here can help public health officials to set rational and evidence-based COVID-19 control policies.”

What are the symptoms of Covid-19?

The Covid-19 strain of coronavirus, which has already infected more than 119,000 people around the world, has three main symptoms:

A dry cough

Fever

Breathing difficulties (in more severe cases)

Who is worst affected by coronavirus?

As with other viruses, like the flu, some groups will be worse affected than others. Older people, and those with pre-existing conditions, are at greater risk of dying from Covid-19.

This is because those groups are likely to have weaker respiratory systems - one of the main areas of the body that the virus attacks.

In contrast, healthy toddlers and children seem to be only very mildly affected by the virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

Figures from China, where the vast majority of Covid-19 cases have been reported, also suggest a difference in the rate of death in men and women.

According to cases in the country, 2.8 per cent of men who contract the virus die from it, in contrast to only 1.7 per cent of women.

But health officials have cast doubt on the relevance of this result for the wider world, pointing out that smoking is much more prevalent among men than women in China, and causes respiratory conditions that significantly increase the risk of complications with Covid-19.

How can I protect myself from coronavirus?

The most effective ways to prevent the spread of coronavirus is to:

Avoid close contact with sick people

Try not to touch your face with unwashed hands

Use tissues to catch sneezes and coughs, and put them in the bin and wash your hands straight away

You should wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Coronavirus: What you need to know