The much-anticipated release of family film Peter Rabbit 2 has been pushed back by several months following the coronavirus outbreak.

The movie had been set to hit cinemas in the UK and Europe on March 27, followed by the US on April 3.

Instead, Sony said the sequel to 2018's Peter Rabbit will launch on August 7.

Meanwhile, cinemas have been closed in China for several weeks.

On Monday, Italy shut all of its cinemas.

In many countries, health experts are advocating social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

It's not the first film to be pushed back due to coronavirus

Last week, April's biggest movie release, the James Bond film No Time To Die, postponed to November.

Much of the film's early promotion had already begun, with Daniel Craig hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday and the release of Billie Eilish's theme song.

The previous Peter Rabbit was one of 2018's top animated releases, grossing 351 million US dollars worldwide, including a hefty 236 million US dollars internationally.