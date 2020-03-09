Drivers are being warned of a major weekend road closure.

The A13 will be closed between the A128 for Orsett Cock roundabout and the A1014 for Stanford-le-Hope from 9pm on Fri March 13 until 5am on Mon March 16.

Thurrock Council is directing traffic to use alternative routes including the A130, A127 and M25.

The closure is part of the work to widen the A13 from 2 to 3 lanes in both directions between the A128 and the A1014.

When complete, the widened section will join with the existing 3-lane section of the A13, west of the A128, providing a continuous 3-lane road in both directions between the M25 and Stanford-le-Hope.