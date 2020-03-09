A MAN who died after being stabbed in Southend has been named locally.

Dozens of people have paid tribute to Lee Chapman on social media following an attack in Cromer Road on Friday.

A 26-year-old man was stabbed to death at around 11.50pm, sadly succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Police have since launched a murder investigation.

Mr Chapman’s sister Theresa Holmes paid tribute to him in a public Facebook post on Saturday evening.

She wrote: “I see posts like this all day long, but nothing prepares you when you hear news like this.

“This is my brother through all his flaws and choices. I missed out on so much with him.

“Now we won’t ever get the chance to reconnect.

“He was extremely lost and a huge prat but he was our prat! I hope the scumbags get found and strung alive!

“I couldn’t begin to explain how I feel apart from numb.

“I loved this man just as much as I love all my siblings.

“Lee Chapman I love you always and forever. R.i.p my brother”.

Speaking to the Echo, she said: “He was a lost man but he had a heart of gold, he was one of seven of us with me being the oldest and we are all overwhelmed with regret, hurt and feeling numb that we wasn’t there for him to steer him on a better path.

“Now we will never ever get the chance to tell him how much he was loved and we fear he thought he was alone right till the end.”

Police believe a group of people carried out the attack and then left the area in a dark-coloured, possibly black, Mercedes.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday afternoon and remains in custody.

A 45-year-old woman was arrested when a vehicle was stopped in the early hours of Saturday while a 44-year-old man was arrested later that day.

They have both been released on bail until April 3 and April 1 respectively.

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 1467 of March 6 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.