THERE are 273 positive coronavirus cases in the UK, according to latest figures.

Public Health England said as of 9am on Sunday there were 67 more cases compared to the day before.

So far, one case has been confirmed in Southend, and five more elsewhere in Essex.

A total of 23,513 people have been tested in the UK, of which 23,240 were confirmed negative.

Two patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country have died.

The Health Secretary has insisted the Government will do "everything in its power" to delay and mitigate the coronavirus threat.

Matt Hancock said ministers would do "all we can" to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, and he set out plans contained in emergency legislation to deal with the impact of the virus.

The Bill, which is likely to go through Parliament by the end of the month, is expected to include measures to allow some court proceedings to be conducted via telephone or video.

And volunteers will be given additional employment safeguards, allowing them to leave their main jobs and temporarily help health and social systems in the event of a widespread pandemic.

Mr Hancock said: "We will do all we can to contain coronavirus, but, as we know, Covid-19 is spreading across the world, so I want to ensure Government is doing everything in its power to be ready to delay and mitigate this threat.

"Public safety is my top priority. Responding to coronavirus is a massive national effort and I'm working with colleagues across government to ensure we have a proportionate emergency Bill, with the right measures to deal with the impacts of a widespread Covid-19 outbreak."