The number of reported cases of coronavirus across the UK has risen from 85 to 115, the Department for Health has confirmed.

A statement published at 4pm on Thursday read: "As of 9am on March 5, 2020, a total of 18,083 people have been tested."

17,968 of those were negative and 115 positive - jumping by 30 in a single day.

Where are the cases of Coronavirus across England?

The figures in England by NHS region are as follows:

East of England: 8

London: 25

Midlands: 9

North East and Yorkshire: 10

North West: 17

South East: 17

South West: 15

To be determined: 4

The 115 positive cases includes a further 25 people in England as well as previously reported cases in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.

Professor Chris Whitty said 17 people were diagnosed who had recently travelled from countries or clusters already under investigation.

Eight people contracted the virus in the UK, he added.

Thursday's update from the Department of Health came after England's chief medical officer warned critical care beds in the NHS could be put under intense pressure during an epidemic.

Prof Whitty told MPs the UK has now mainly moved into the "delay phase" of tackling the virus.

Half of all coronavirus cases in the UK are most likely to occur in just a three-week period, with 95% of them over a nine-week period, he added.