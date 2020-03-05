Five dead cats have been discovered after being "beaten to death", sparking a police probe.

Police officers are investigating reports that a number of cats in Brentwood have died.

It is believed they have been deliberately injured.

A concerned vet contacted police after five cats had been brought into their surgery by members of the public who believed the cats have died as a result of being hit by a car.

A sixth cat who had similar injuries is being treated.

Upon further inspection, it appeared that the fatal injuries could have been caused by the cats being struck with an object.

Investigating Officer PC Faye Matthams said: "These circumstances are unusual and cat owners in the area are going to be understandably concerned.

"However I must stress that we are at the early stage of the investigation, we don’t know how these cats have got fatally injured and we are continuing our enquiries to establish what has happened.

"We believe the cats have been injured in the Pilgrims Hatch and Kelvedon Hatch areas of Brentwood between Friday February 28 and Tuesday March 3.

"We would like anyone who has witnessed any suspicious behaviour or think a cat may have been in collision with their car during this time to get in contact with us."

"We would also like the kind people who took the cats to the vet surgery to get in contact with us too.

"We need to find out where the cats were found, so we can establish if they were in the same place."

Anyone with information should call Brentwood local policing team on 101 quoting reference number 42/34438/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.