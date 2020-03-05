SCHOOL pupils across the country have been dressing up as their favourite literary characters today for World Book Day.

World Book Day is held in March each year and is a registered charity with the mission to give every child and young person a book of their own.

We asked for your pictures of you little ones in their costumes.

Here are you mini Harry Potters, Matildas and even Gangsta Grannys.

Share your pictures of World Book Day 2020

Lexi aged 6 dressed up for world book day as Alice in Wonderland.

Lexi aged 6 dressed up for world book day as Alice in Wonderland.
Community contributor

Lucas as Zog for World Book Day 2020

Lucas as Zog for World Book Day 2020
Yasmin Hockett

Harrison as Cat in the Hat!

Harrison as Cat in the Hat!
Gemma Catney

Ana (frozen) Amelia-Rose Syrett

Ana (frozen) Amelia-Rose Syrett
Nicole Garcia

Eloise as her favourite princess Belle from her favourite book Beauty and the beast

Eloise as her favourite princess Belle from her favourite book Beauty and the beast
Community contributor

Scarlett age 7 all ready for world book day

Scarlett age 7 all ready for world book day
Shauna Foster

World Book Day 2020 Evie and Jessica McLaren

World Book Day 2020 Evie and Jessica McLaren
Community contributor

Harvey Ellis, captain underpants!

Harvey Ellis, captain underpants!
Shannon Ellis

At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.

At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.
Community contributor
At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.
Community contributor
At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.
Community contributor
At St Margaret's Preparatory School, Gosfield we have had a costume parade and shared book reviews in assembly, this afternoon each year will take part in 'Book Speed Chat' events.
Community contributor

My beautiful great grandchildren Isabelle & Oliver Sharp

My beautiful great grandchildren Isabelle & Oliver Sharp
Jean Sharp

Queen of hearts world book day 2020.

Queen of hearts world book day 2020.
Community contributor
Queen of hearts world book day 2020.
Community contributor

Emmie-Rae Age 4 World book day Little bo peep

Emmie-Rae Age 4 World book day Little bo peep
Lauren Davis

Lilia Bull age 8 as Smurfette Our lady of Lourdes

Lilia Bull age 8 as Smurfette Our lady of Lourdes
Rebecca Bull
Lilia Bull age 8 as Smurfette Our lady of Lourdes
Rebecca Bull

Finn Gurden dressed as Tigger!

Finn Gurden dressed as Tigger!
Kate Esworthy
Finn Gurden dressed as Tigger!
Kate Esworthy

Jenson-james Barber, umpalumpa for World book day!

Jenson-james Barber, umpalumpa for World book day!
Sophia Barber

Margo Runicles as Mary Poppins

Margo Runicles as Mary Poppins
charlotte Runicles

World book day

World book day
Kelsie Hayden

Daisy philbrick aged 8 tommy philbrick aged 5 world book day at langham primary school

Daisy philbrick aged 8 tommy philbrick aged 5 world book day at langham primary school
Lisa Kennedy

Gracie-Mae enjoys her first world book day - enjoying dressing up as Alice in wonderland and carrying her favourite book to preschool

Gracie-Mae enjoys her first world book day - enjoying dressing up as Alice in wonderland and carrying her favourite book to preschool
Ann-Marie O’Connor

World book day 2020

World book day 2020
Lola Marsh

Daisy aged 8 dressed as Dorothy with toto, Oakfield primary

Daisy aged 8 dressed as Dorothy with toto, Oakfield primary
emma napier

My daughter Libby dressed as Gangsta Granny!

My daughter Libby dressed as Gangsta Granny!
Alison Marjurum

Anaiya Edwards aged 5 Emmeline Pankhurst

Anaiya Edwards aged 5 Emmeline Pankhurst
Lydia Edwards

Emma as fantastic Mr Fox

Emma as fantastic Mr Fox
Theresa Carter

My shania poesing as belle

My shania poesing as belle
emma cain

Eligh mcshane age 4 as postman pat and Noah mcshane age 9 as Big Ben

Eligh mcshane age 4 as postman pat and Noah mcshane age 9 as Big Ben
Stacey Mcshane
Eligh mcshane age 4 as postman pat and Noah mcshane age 9 as Big Ben
Stacey Mcshane
Eligh mcshane age 4 as postman pat and Noah mcshane age 9 as Big Ben
Stacey Mcshane

My girls Faith as a tiger and Grace as a leopard for 'endangered animals' for World Book Day

My girls Faith as a tiger and Grace as a leopard for 'endangered animals' for World Book Day
Vallan Byrne

Tom and Ben ford from harwich

Tom and Ben ford from harwich
Lisa Ford

Max aged 8 as Harry Potter, Liam aged 6 as Fantastic Mr Fox and Lily-Mai aged 2 as Alice in Wonderland!

Max aged 8 as Harry Potter, Liam aged 6 as Fantastic Mr Fox and Lily-Mai aged 2 as Alice in Wonderland!
Community contributor

My two beautiful girls as cat in the hat

My two beautiful girls as cat in the hat
Community contributor

Amalie as Matilda

Amalie as Matilda
Denise Twydell

My daughter Tillie-Ann Smith didnt want to go in on her own dressed up so I surprised her this morning and picked her up in my gorilla outfit so she didnt feel embarrassed.

My daughter Tillie-Ann Smith didnt want to go in on her own dressed up so I surprised her this morning and picked her up in my gorilla outfit so she didnt feel embarrassed.
Luke Smith

My daughter ruby as Mary poppins with her pooch

My daughter ruby as Mary poppins with her pooch
Stephanie Harris

Brontae and Beau mcloughlin dressed as a fantastic Mr fox and a banksy piece from an art book

Brontae and Beau mcloughlin dressed as a fantastic Mr fox and a banksy piece from an art book
Kayleigh mcloughlin

At Montgomery infant school the children have to dress as a word. My daughter Millie Brown dressed as the word 'emotions'..

At Montgomery infant school the children have to dress as a word. My daughter Millie Brown dressed as the word 'emotions'..
Rebecca Brown
At Montgomery infant school the children have to dress as a word. My daughter Millie Brown dressed as the word 'emotions'..
Rebecca Brown

World book day

World book day
Community contributor

Samuel Smith as Sirius Black

Samuel Smith as Sirius Black
Anna Smith

Pirate Sebastian on his first world book day at nursery.

Pirate Sebastian on his first world book day at nursery.
Rebecca Tetley