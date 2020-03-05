A VILE paedophile has been locked up for eight years for abusing a girl for two years.

Philip Cast was lambasted by Judge Samantha Leigh at Basildon Crown Court on Wednesday as he was sentenced for six counts of sexual activity with a child.

The court heard that Cast had abused the girl, who throughout the incidents was under the age of 16, from November 2015 through to 2017.

The offences took place in Tilbury.

Cast, 48, would touch the girl sexually, and in relation to one of the six counts, sexually assaulted her on no less than 50 occasions.

Another one of the counts details how Cast would abuse the girl on at least 20 other occasions during the two-year period.

Judge Leigh told the court that Cast’s abuse had come to light after the victim was having a conversation with her mother, and a word used to describe a paedophile was used.

Judge Leigh said the use of this word made the victim find the strength to share the abuse she had been suffering.

Cast, of no fixed abode, went on to admit all six counts of abuse in September last year.

Addressing him, Judge Leigh said: “You would take advantage of her whenever you felt like it, touching her.

“I have read the victim impact statement, from her and her mother. The impact is clear for all to see.

“I must also restrict the contact you have with children after you serve your sentence.”

DC Dean Batson, of Essex Police's Child Sexual Abuse Investigation Team, said: “Cast has been jailed for sexually abusing a girl over two years.

“The victim has shown a great deal of courage and bravery. She helped provide evidence and she has assisted our officers with our investigation.

“These are horrible crimes committed against a vulnerable child and this is reflected in the length of sentence.

“The conviction also shows that we will always do whatever it takes to bring offenders like Cast to justice while providing support to victims and families.”

Cast received a 13 year sentence for the six counts of sexual activity with a child. He will serve eight in prison and five on licence following his release.

He has been placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life and he has been made subject to a five year Sexual Harm Protection Order.