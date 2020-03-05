A man who washed up at a busy docks site died after suffering severe multiple injuries, an inquest heard.

Stephen Coatsworth, 63, from Harlow was pronounced dead at Tilbury Docks on February 21 after his body sadly washed up on the shore.

An inquest at Essex Coroners Court in Chelmsford was opened into the man’s death yesterday.

Coroner’s officer Howard Goddard told the court: “Steven Coatsworth from Harlow died at Tilbury Docks. Police are treating it as non-suspicious. He sustained severe multiple injuries.”

Lincoln Brookes, area coroner said: “I am suggesting a provisional hearing date of May 21 and we must see copies of the post-mortem examination, toxicology report, images and if he was known to mental health services, we need to know that too. Ideally, we will also have a letter from the family. I assume the body can be released.”

A spokesman for Port of Tilbury said: "On 21 February, the Port of Tilbury police were alerted to a body that was found on the foreshore near the port.

"The police assisted in the recovery of the body. This is a sad situation and we will continue to support in anyway.”