A man died after jumping from a bridge onto the A127 at Rayleigh Weir, an inquest has heard.

James Hulton, 42, from Benfleet died after the incident on February 21.

Coroner's officer Howard Goddard told Essex Coroners Court heard this morning: "The 42-year-old was seen to jump from the fly-over into the path of a lorry.

"There is an on going police investigation. A provisional cause of death was given of multiple injures."

The next hearing is due for September 29.

Anyone who is having thoughts about self-harming, or is having concerns for the well-being of someone they know, can contact the Samaritans charity for free at any time at www.samaritans.org or call 116 123.