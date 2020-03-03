TOWIE have reportedly 'cancelled' filming for their Tenerife special amid Coronavirus fears.

According to reports, The Only Way Is Essex filming is said to have been cancelled as a result of safety concerns for the cast, who have been ordered to stay at home.

This follows news of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace, a four-star seafront hotel in Tenerife, being forced into lockdown after an Italian doctor who was staying there was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Earlier today, it was also found that a British woman who was staying at the same Tenerife hotel has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The ITVBe series was scheduled to begin filming in the coming weeks for the show's annual special abroad.

It's been reported that bosses are now searching for an alernative location to film in, but their main priority is the cast's wellbeing.

As of 2pm today (March 3), a total of 13,911 people have been tested in the UK, of which 13,860 were confirmed negative. Fifty-one people were confirmed as positive.