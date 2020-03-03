NEW machines worth nearly £10,000 have been bought by police to mark people's equipment to deter crooks.

Essex Police now has two property marking kits to help people in the county’s rural communities keep their tools, machinery and equipment safe.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex Roger Hirst agreed to purchase two Dot Peen marking kits and cases, totalling £9,200, from the Community Safety Fund.

The machines use a pneumatically driven marking pin to stamp or peen a series of very small, closely spaced dots that can mark plastic, leather, carbon fibre and metal with a postcode, acting as a visible theft deterrent.

They can mark a variety of things, including farm vehicles and equipment, lawn mowers and gardening tools, saddles and tack, motors, bikes and laptops.

Essex Police’s Rural Engagement Team, Essex Watch Liaison Officers and some PCSOs working in rural areas have been trained to use the equipment and will be able to mark items at community events.

Roger Hirst said: "Crime prevention underpins the delivery of all priorities in the Police and Crime Plan. Working closely with rural communities across Essex, it is our aim to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

"Purchasing this equipment will mean that Essex Police will be able to provide a practical crime prevention service to farmers and other rural businesses.”

Chief Inspector Terry Balding, Essex Police’s Head of Local Policing Support Unit, said: "Property marking is a proven deterrent to thieves, and it makes it harder for criminals to sell on stolen goods, which in turn deters them from burgling homes and businesses.

"Data suggests the use of property marking products significantly increase the chance of convicting a suspect of burglary.

"I would like to thank the Trisha Staerck, our crime prevention co-ordinator and the PFCC for their help in securing and purchasing these machines, the variety of materials that can be marked is brilliant.

"I would encourage as many people as possible to find out where they will be and go along to get your property secured – help us to help you."

The Dot Peen equipment has been used successfully by other police forces including North Yorkshire and the Gardai.

If people would like to organise a marking session or are already hosting an event which the team could go along to, contact the Essex Watch Liaison Officers by email at essex.watch.liaison.officers@essex.police.uk.