The threat of a congestion charge on the A127 'has not been removed'.

A congestion charge for the A127 has been touted by governemnt bosses, but has been heavily opposed by Basildon Council and several South Essex MP's.

A meeting was held this morning with bosses, council leaders, and MP's to get the congestion charge 'off the table.'

However despite their efforts, their hoped outcome has not been achieved, according to the Basildon Borough Alliance.

The alliance tweeted: "The Leader of Basildon Council, Gavin Callaghan, was present at the meeting as he has been at all of the meetings, and the minister was encouraged by the work Basildon officers have undertaken but made clear the charging zone was still on the table.

"The threat has not yet been removed."

John Baron, MP for Basildon and Billericay, issued a joint statement with Mark Francois, MP for Rayleigh and Wickford, and stated that the recent intrdoduction of the 50mph speed limit on part of the A127 will improve air quality on the road. He said: "Following a series of meetings, this meeting with the minister was again productive.

"All participants are working towards ensuring that, through the pursuit of other proportionate solutions, there will be no clean air zone charging.

"We will now be writing to businesses to ensure a positive response regarding some of these alternative solutions including the staging of deliveries and the upgrading of transport fleets.”