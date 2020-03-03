SEVERAL Greater Anglia train services from Southend to London have been cancelled due to essential track work being carried out at Maryland.

Other services have been altered due to the Network Rail works at Maryland, which has resulted in the train operator of the year having to run trains over that part of the track at 20mph.

Maryland is a key location on the Great Eastern main line between London and Norwich.

During the morning peak, the following services will be cancelled:

7.03 Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street.

7.23 Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street.

7.52 Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street.

8.13 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria.

9.13 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria.

During the evening peak, the following service alterations will apply:

16.53 Colchester to London Liverpool Street will terminate at Shenfield.

16.30 Southend Victoria to London Liverpool Street and 17.45 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria are cancelled.

16.52 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street will terminate at Colchester and 18.32 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich will start at Colchester.

18.05 London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria is cancelled.

Jay Thompson, Greater Anglia’s train service delivery director, said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption caused.

"This work is essential for the future of the line and will ultimately lead to better reliability and an improved service to customers.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.”

Network Rail is hoping the speed restriction will be lifted by Monday March 9 following a track inspection.

Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows, added: “We’re carrying out crucial work at Maryland to replace worn out track at a busy key junction near Stratford.

"Replacing the tracks will prevent future speed restrictions being a regular occurrence.

"I know how frustrating these cancellations will be for passengers but as a safety precaution it’s usual to run trains at a slower speed after we first renew the tracks.

"The speed restriction is planned to be lifted for Monday, so I’d ask passengers to bear with us until then when a normal service will resume.”

Over time, track and points become worn, and in order to keep services on the move, they must be replaced.

Once the work to replace track at Maryland is complete, it is expected to last 25 years.