A CONVICTED murderer could be freed from prison within months.

“Essex Boys” murderer Jack Whomes, 57, from Suffolk, has always maintained his innocence despite being convicted of shooting dead three men found in a Range Rover near a Rettendon farm in 1995.

Patrick Tate, 37, Anthony Tucker, 38, and Craig Rolfe, 26, were shot dead in the vehicle on an isolated farm track in a dispute over drugs in December that year.

Whomes’ 25-year prison sentence was reduced to 23 years in 2018, due to his “exemplary” behaviour in prison.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, the judge presiding over Whomes’ appeal, said he had made “exceptional” progress following a “dreadful” crime.

Michael Steele, 76, was also convicted but is not up for parole.

A spokeswoman for the Parole Board told The Mirror: “We can confirm the parole review of Jack Whomes has been referred to the Parole Board.

“Steele, whose case has not been referred, is a category A prisoner in HMP Full Sutton.”

The killings have been adapted to feature in a number of well known films including an adaptation called Essex Boys starring Sean Bean.

The film was shot on location in Essex, including areas in Southend, Clacton and the Dartford Crossing.

The pair were ultimately convicted on the evidence of “supergrass” Darren Nicholls, who claimed he had been the getaway driver.

In December, the case was set to be reviewed for the fourth time, as the The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is looking at fresh evidence.

An appeal in 2006 was eventually dismissed.

Steele launched a £100,000 damages claim after he was attacked in a kitchen at HMP Whitemoor, near Peterborough, in 2010. He suffered a bad cut, damaged teeth and a fractured eye socket but his damages bid was refused.