The deadline to apply for Channel 4's Hunted has been extended.

The series, which follows a number of volunteers try and win £100,000, as they try to go off grid and become a fugitive in the UK.

Bosses at Channel 4 are looking for people from Essex to apply for the show, and viewers now have the chance to do so after the deadline has been extended until Sunday March 8.

If you think you have what it takes to challenge and evade capture, go to

www.huntedapplications.com to apply.