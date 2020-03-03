THE search is on to find some of Britain's most revealing stories about nightmare neighbours and a TV production crew are looking for people to take part.

Avalon Factual, which is producing a new series of The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door, is asking to hear from people who may have had a dispute with their neighbour.

The Channel 5 programme is due to air later this year but is hoping to receive a range of responses from members of the public with a gripe.

According to the show's producers, all information will be held in the strictest confience and there is no pressure to take part in filming for the programme.

Those who want to take part are asked to call 02075-987392 or email neighbours@avalonuk.com