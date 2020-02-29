IF you're reluctant to get your wallet out to buy a round, or if you can't stop spending, it might be all down to your name.
Online marketplace, OnBuy, conducted a survey of 3,000 peop,le to find out more about their spending habits and to discover which names were most common among the UK's biggest spenders and savers.
People named Matt and Emma were found to be the most frugal, while Karens and Joshuas were the biggest spenders.
Researchers compiled a top 10 of the most and least frugal names belonging to UK men and women using data on spending habits collected over a three year period.
Top 10 names belonging to the UK's biggest spenders
Women
1 Karen
2 Courtney
3 Stephanie
4 Maddie
5 April
6 Jessica
7 Mary
8 Georgia
9 Catherine
10 Amanda
Men
Top 10 most frugal names
Women
1 Emma
2 Katie
3 Julie
4 Alice
5 Zoe
6 Kelly
7 Lucy
8 Claire
9 Sarah
10 Amy
Men
1 Matthew
2 Jack
3 Sam
4 James
5 Simon
6 Edward
7 Connor
8 Paul
9 Ben
10 Liam
Comments are closed on this article.